Essential Planning LLC. Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Essential Planning LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,935,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPLV. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $72.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.82. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $62.53 and a 1-year high of $75.43.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

