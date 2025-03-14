Ajay K. Amlani Acquires 14,505 Shares of Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Stock

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) CEO Ajay K. Amlani purchased 14,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $21,757.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,416. The trade was a 6.19 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Aware Stock Performance

Aware stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.66. Aware, Inc. has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $2.97.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter. Aware had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 44.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aware in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aware

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aware stock. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 78,028 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.37% of Aware as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aware

Aware, Inc, an authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, including Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification, as well as AFIX Face, AFIX Verifier, AFIX Identifier, AFIX Comparator, AFIX Engine, and AFIX NIST Transaction Engine.

Further Reading

