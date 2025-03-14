Susan L. Merkatoris Sells 300 Shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC) Stock

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 300 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total value of $34,578.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,441,868.68. The trade was a 0.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nicolet Bankshares Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE NIC opened at $109.99 on Friday. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $75.24 and a one year high of $121.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.36.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.23. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 23.83%. As a group, analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nicolet Bankshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nicolet Bankshares

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 13.95%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $528,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 170.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 15,121 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,507,000 after purchasing an additional 13,772 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 17,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $551,000. 43.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NIC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

