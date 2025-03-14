Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Trims Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC cut its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,902,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,153,603,000 after purchasing an additional 61,277 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,551,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,138,074,000 after purchasing an additional 487,489 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 695,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,639,000 after purchasing an additional 22,538 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 321,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 302,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on REGN shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $903.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $565.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $940.00 to $759.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,230.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $973.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ REGN opened at $680.61 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $642.00 and a 1-year high of $1,211.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $695.93 and a 200-day moving average of $840.01. The firm has a market cap of $74.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.86 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.30%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.