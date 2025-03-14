Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,585,000. Balboa Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 17,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 7,325 shares in the last quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 14,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6,026.9% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 535,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,048,000 after acquiring an additional 527,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 55,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $78.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.52. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.27 and a twelve month high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2588 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

