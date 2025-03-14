Lido wstETH (WSTETH) One Day Trading Volume Hits $7.56 Million

Lido wstETH (WSTETH) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. Lido wstETH has a market cap of $8.44 billion and $7.56 million worth of Lido wstETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lido wstETH has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. One Lido wstETH token can now be purchased for about $2,272.70 or 0.02725994 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lido wstETH alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83,294.88 or 0.99908381 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82,475.25 or 0.98925280 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Lido wstETH Profile

Lido wstETH launched on December 16th, 2020. Lido wstETH’s total supply is 3,711,970 tokens. Lido wstETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The official website for Lido wstETH is www.lido.fi.

Lido wstETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “An ERC20 token that represents the account's share of the total supply of stETH tokens. WstETH token's balance only changes on transfers, unlike StETH that is also changed when oracles report staking rewards and penalties. It's a “power user” token for DeFi protocols which don't support rebasable tokens.The contract is also a trustless wrapper that accepts stETH tokens and mints wstETH in return. Then the user unwraps, the contract burns user's wstETH and sends user locked stETH in return.The contract provides the staking shortcut: user can send ETH with regular transfer and get wstETH in return. The contract will send ETH to Lido submit method, staking it and wrapping the received stETH.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido wstETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido wstETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido wstETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lido wstETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lido wstETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.