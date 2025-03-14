May Barnhard Investments LLC Takes $208,000 Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

May Barnhard Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its stake in Lam Research by 908.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Lam Research by 836.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $9,907,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,117,560. This represents a 38.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock opened at $75.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $68.87 and a 12 month high of $113.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.44. The firm has a market cap of $96.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 27.96%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lam Research from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lam Research from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wolfe Research lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp upgraded Lam Research from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Lam Research from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.22.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

