Omni Network Price Reaches $3.17 on Exchanges (OMNI)

Omni Network (OMNI) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. One Omni Network token can now be bought for approximately $3.17 or 0.00003804 BTC on major exchanges. Omni Network has a market cap of $57.86 million and $17.07 million worth of Omni Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Omni Network has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83,294.88 or 0.99908381 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82,475.25 or 0.98925280 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Omni Network

Omni Network’s genesis date was April 17th, 2024. Omni Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,243,732 tokens. Omni Network’s official website is omni.network. Omni Network’s official message board is news.omni.network. Omni Network’s official Twitter account is @omnifdn.

Buying and Selling Omni Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni Network (OMNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Omni Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 16,453,508.58 in circulation. The last known price of Omni Network is 3.15641429 USD and is down -1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $19,561,785.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omni.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

