Parnassus Investments LLC Sells 15,239 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Parnassus Investments LLC lessened its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 366,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,239 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $52,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Repligen by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,071,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Repligen by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Repligen by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 85,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at $1,499,000. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at $434,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $142.44 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $113.50 and a 12 month high of $200.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -279.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 10.44, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $167.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.58 million. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 4.21% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. On average, research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RGEN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Repligen from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Repligen

About Repligen

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.