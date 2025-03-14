Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. Has $7.60 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for 2.6% of Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $7,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 192.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $133.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.73. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $124.37 and a 1 year high of $144.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

