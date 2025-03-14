Rakuten Securities Inc. Grows Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 176.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 192.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NCLH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.19.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NCLH opened at $18.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $29.29.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

