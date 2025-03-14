Amundi Has $20.37 Million Holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Amundi grew its position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 166,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,575 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in RPM International were worth $20,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 17,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 302.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in RPM International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $592,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in RPM International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 606,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RPM shares. StockNews.com downgraded RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on RPM International from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on RPM International from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI raised RPM International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on RPM International from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RPM International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

RPM International Stock Performance

NYSE:RPM opened at $115.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.23. RPM International Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.69 and a 52-week high of $141.79. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.29 and its 200 day moving average is $126.52.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

RPM International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 40.32%.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Further Reading

