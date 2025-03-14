Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Bought by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Doximity were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 468.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 324.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 344.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOCS opened at $60.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.31. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 60.81, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.34. Doximity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.96 and a 1 year high of $85.21.

In other Doximity news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 20,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,152,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,463.20. The trade was a 75.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOCS. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Doximity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

