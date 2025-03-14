Best Technology Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 14th

NVIDIA, Apple, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Alphabet, Broadcom, and D-Wave Quantum are the seven Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Technology stocks refer to shares in companies that operate within the technology sector, such as those involved in software, hardware, telecommunications, and digital services. These stocks are often characterized by rapid innovation, high growth potential, and sometimes significant volatility, reflecting the dynamic nature of the industries they represent. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA traded up $4.93 on Friday, hitting $120.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,975,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,437,406. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.45, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $75.61 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

AAPL traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $211.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,937,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,315,870. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $235.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.83. Apple has a 12 month low of $164.08 and a 12 month high of $260.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $15.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $605.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,463,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,650,675. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $657.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $602.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $414.50 and a fifty-two week high of $740.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on META

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $8.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $387.51. 9,402,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,124,137. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $376.91 and a 12 month high of $468.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $413.12 and a 200 day moving average of $420.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSFT

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.74. 20,295,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,908,205. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $140.03 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.39. The company has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $3.07 on Friday, reaching $194.43. 13,396,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,369,209. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $218.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.43. The stock has a market cap of $914.17 billion, a PE ratio of 158.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom has a one year low of $119.76 and a one year high of $251.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

NYSE:QBTS traded up $2.91 on Friday, hitting $9.82. 208,192,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,726,820. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 1.12. D-Wave Quantum has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $11.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QBTS

Recommended Stories