Maxine Lum Mauricio Sells 1,250 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Stock

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) CAO Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.07, for a total transaction of $462,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,229,474.94. This trade represents a 4.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

EMCOR Group stock traded up $16.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $389.29. The company had a trading volume of 231,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,852. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.49 and a 12-month high of $545.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $443.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $449.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.14.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 34.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

EMCOR Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.64%.

Institutional Trading of EMCOR Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,855,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,318,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $598,465,000 after acquiring an additional 288,765 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,282,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 306,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,349,000 after acquiring an additional 148,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 2,246.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 142,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,036,000 after acquiring an additional 136,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EME shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Northcoast Research began coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on EMCOR Group from $600.00 to $514.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.25.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

