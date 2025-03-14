Baillie Gifford US Growth (LON:USA) Insider Susan Inglis Acquires 6,750 Shares

Baillie Gifford US Growth (LON:USA – Get Free Report) insider Susan Inglis purchased 6,750 shares of Baillie Gifford US Growth stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 228 ($2.95) per share, with a total value of £15,390 ($19,935.23).

Baillie Gifford US Growth Stock Up 1.3 %

USA stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 228.50 ($2.96). 712,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,387,301. The firm has a market capitalization of £652.11 million and a P/E ratio of 7.75. Baillie Gifford US Growth has a 1 year low of GBX 175.03 ($2.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 295 ($3.82). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 260.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 242.78.

Baillie Gifford US Growth (LON:USA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported GBX (1.16) (($0.02)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Baillie Gifford US Growth had a net margin of 93.74% and a return on equity of 14.55%.

Baillie Gifford US Growth Company Profile

The Trust aims to produce long-term capital growth by investing predominantly in equities of companies which are incorporated, domiciled or conducting a significant portion of their business in the United States of America. The maximum amount which may be invested directly in private companies shall not exceed 50% of the total assets of the Company, measured at the time of investment.

