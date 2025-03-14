Insider Selling: Man Group Plc (LON:EMG) Insider Sells £629,785.80 in Stock

Man Group Plc (LON:EMG – Get Free Report) insider Robyn Grew sold 299,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.72), for a total value of £629,785.80 ($815,784.72).

Shares of Man Group stock traded up GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 209.20 ($2.71). 1,999,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,852,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 209.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 210.11. Man Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 196.87 ($2.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 279.23 ($3.62).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Man Group to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 194 ($2.51) to GBX 272 ($3.52) in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Man Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 194 ($2.51) to GBX 272 ($3.52) in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 291.17 ($3.77).

With a heritage in aiming to deliver attractive performance and tailored client solutions, Man Group is a highly active investment manager, powered by cutting edge investment technology. As a manager of millions of savers’ capital, we have a responsibility as stewards of those investments to create a better, more sustainable future for investors and society.

