BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Short Interest Down 57.8% in February

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a decrease of 57.8% from the February 13th total of 56,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Simon H. Stertzer acquired 22,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $52,331.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,384.60. This represents a 127.47 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 26,353 shares of company stock worth $60,585 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BioCardia stock. CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. CM Management LLC owned about 0.55% of BioCardia at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of BioCardia in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of BioCardia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

BCDA stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. BioCardia has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $6.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.28.

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CardiAMP, an autologous mononuclear cell therapy system in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ischemic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction and refractory angina resulting from chronic myocardial ischemia.

