Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Short Interest Up 303.7% in February

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,290,000 shares, an increase of 303.7% from the February 13th total of 3,540,000 shares. Approximately 11.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 102,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Stock Down 19.7 %

BHAT opened at $0.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.19. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $1.45.

Get Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology alerts:

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology shares are set to reverse split on Monday, March 17th. The 1-100 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, March 12th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, March 14th.

About Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. designs, produces, promotes, and sells animated toys with mobile games features, intellectual property, and peripheral derivatives features worldwide. It offers AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction, as well as Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.