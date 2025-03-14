Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Shares Up 33.3% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY – Get Free Report) were up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 1,399,273 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,422% from the average daily volume of 91,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Atico Mining Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.14.

Atico Mining Company Profile

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its holds interest in the El Roble mine located in Department of Choco, Colombia; and the La Plata project located in Ecuador.

