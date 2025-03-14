Great Lakes Advisors LLC Invests $6.77 Million in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 99,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,773,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLYVK. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Liberty Live Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Live Group by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the period. Makena Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,222,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Live Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 395,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Live Group Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of LLYVK opened at $62.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.46 and a 200 day moving average of $62.99. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -184.68 and a beta of 1.55. Liberty Live Group has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $81.66.

In other Liberty Live Group news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 35,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $2,536,668.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,240,785 shares in the company, valued at $88,753,351.05. This trade represents a 2.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

