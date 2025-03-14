Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 34,756 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,756 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $5,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in EnerSys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EnerSys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in EnerSys by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENS. StockNews.com raised shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded EnerSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

ENS stock opened at $93.88 on Friday. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $88.50 and a 12 month high of $112.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.90 and its 200 day moving average is $97.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.85. EnerSys had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.88%.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

