Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shaftesbury Capital PLC (LON:SHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 113 ($1.46) and last traded at GBX 113.30 ($1.47), with a volume of 363045875 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115 ($1.49).

Shaftesbury Capital Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 121.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 133.14. The firm has a market cap of £2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 55.85 and a beta of 1.15.

Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 4 ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Shaftesbury Capital had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 1.07%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shaftesbury Capital PLC will post 5.0712105 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shaftesbury Capital Company Profile

Shaftesbury Capital PLC (“Shaftesbury Capital”) is the leading central London mixed-use REIT and is a constituent of the FTSE-250 Index.

Our property portfolio, valued at £4.8 billion, extends to 2.7 million square feet of lettable space across the most vibrant areas of London’s West End. With a diverse mix of shops, restaurants, cafés, bars, residential apartments and offices, our destinations include the high footfall, thriving neighbourhoods of Covent Garden, Carnaby, Soho and Chinatown.

