Great Lakes Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 165.8% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $54.05 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.52 and its 200 day moving average is $54.53. The company has a market cap of $81.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.72.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

