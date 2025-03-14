Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cormark

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Cormark to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BIR. National Bank Financial raised shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. CIBC upgraded Birchcliff Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares set a C$8.00 price objective on Birchcliff Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Birchcliff Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.04.

Birchcliff Energy Price Performance

About Birchcliff Energy

Shares of BIR stock opened at C$5.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.37, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.93. Birchcliff Energy has a 12 month low of C$4.53 and a 12 month high of C$6.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.52.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd is an intermediate oil and gas company that explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, and natural gas liquids. The company conducts its drilling program in resource plays located in the Peace River Arch region of Alberta. Birchcliff focuses on operating nearly all its high working production, which is surrounded by blocks of high working interest lands where it owns and/or controls the infrastructure.

