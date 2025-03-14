Moors & Cabot Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,917 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 191.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.4 %

KHC opened at $30.19 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.18.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 10.62%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 70.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.86.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

