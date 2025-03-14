King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases Shares of 10,790 Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES)

King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of VTES opened at $100.55 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $99.29 and a 1 year high of $101.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.79.
Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.
