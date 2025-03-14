Monaco Asset Management SAM Acquires New Holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 254.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in StoneCo by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in StoneCo by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

STNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of StoneCo from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of StoneCo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of StoneCo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, StoneCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

NASDAQ:STNE opened at $9.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.09. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $17.93.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

