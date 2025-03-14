Brokerages Set Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Price Target at $162.80

Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $162.80.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IPAR shares. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Inter Parfums from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Inter Parfums from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Inter Parfums Stock Down 3.3 %

Inter Parfums stock opened at $124.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $108.39 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.05). Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $361.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 62.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. SRH Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 791.7% in the fourth quarter. SRH Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations.

