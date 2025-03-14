Carret Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Carret Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.3% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wallace Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 15,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,192.50. This trade represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.13.

Chevron Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $153.56 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $135.37 and a 52 week high of $167.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $270.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

