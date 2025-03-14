PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Increased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,635 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,928 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at $387,435,000. Equity Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,998,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $155,927,000 after purchasing an additional 67,497 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 33,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,555,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,461,000 after buying an additional 849,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,308.10. This represents a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $66.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.97 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The firm has a market cap of $66.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays increased their target price on PayPal from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.03.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

See Also

