First National Trust Co Buys 1,225 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First National Trust Co raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 140,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $20,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Citigroup upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.13.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $153.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $135.37 and a one year high of $167.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.92.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,192.50. The trade was a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

