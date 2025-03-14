Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 39,372 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,430,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,372 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $100,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 70.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance
SPLV opened at $72.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.82. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $62.53 and a twelve month high of $75.43.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
