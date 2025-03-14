Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 43,356 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 752,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43,356 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $84,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $117.78 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $105.65 and a 52 week high of $122.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.10 and its 200 day moving average is $116.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

