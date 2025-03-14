CyberConnect Price Tops $1.25 on Major Exchanges (CYBER)

CyberConnect (CYBER) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. Over the last week, CyberConnect has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CyberConnect token can currently be purchased for about $1.25 or 0.00001506 BTC on major exchanges. CyberConnect has a total market capitalization of $47.60 million and approximately $9.55 million worth of CyberConnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82,969.59 or 0.99702722 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82,336.98 or 0.98942529 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

CyberConnect was first traded on August 15th, 2023. CyberConnect’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,974,767 tokens. The official message board for CyberConnect is buildoncyber.medium.com. CyberConnect’s official Twitter account is @buildoncyber. The official website for CyberConnect is cyber.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyber (CYBER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Cyber has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 37,974,767 in circulation. The last known price of Cyber is 1.22954891 USD and is up 1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 195 active market(s) with $9,363,014.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cyber.co/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberConnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberConnect should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberConnect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

