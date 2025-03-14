SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Stock Holdings Increased by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,803,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,374 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 8.7% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $632,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPTS. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 9,244,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548,662 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,133.8% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,554,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,558 shares during the last quarter. Matauro LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,665,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,041,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,154,000 after purchasing an additional 677,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,692,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,098,000 after purchasing an additional 668,963 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $29.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.11. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $28.62 and a 52 week high of $29.46.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

