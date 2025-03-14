Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Stake Raised by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,361 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Enel Chile by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,933,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,184,000 after buying an additional 18,334 shares during the period. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Enel Chile by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 2,112,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,085,000 after buying an additional 270,545 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Enel Chile by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 805,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 15,250 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Enel Chile by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 521,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enel Chile during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,023,000. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enel Chile alerts:

Enel Chile Price Performance

NYSE:ENIC opened at $3.34 on Friday. Enel Chile S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ENIC. Scotiabank downgraded Enel Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.90 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut Enel Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Enel Chile

About Enel Chile

(Free Report)

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.