OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Short Interest Update

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the February 13th total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTC Markets Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTC Markets Group stock opened at $46.78 on Friday. OTC Markets Group has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $55.50. The company has a market cap of $561.97 million, a PE ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.71.

OTC Markets Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. OTC Markets Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.14%.

OTC Markets Group Company Profile

OTC Markets Group Inc operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Its data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of its three public markets: OTCQX Best Market, OTCQB Venture Market, and Pink Open Market. The company's OTC Link Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading.

