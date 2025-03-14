G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Updates FY26 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY26 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.15-$4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.23 billion. G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.150-4.250 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $26.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $36.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.68 and its 200-day moving average is $30.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 2.09.
G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.30. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $839.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.
