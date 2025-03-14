Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Sells 36,128 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,128 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 115.5% during the third quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 413.5% during the third quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4,220.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MBB stock opened at $93.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.30. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $89.16 and a 12 month high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.3204 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

