Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has $1.97 Million Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lowered its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 3,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $192,507.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,496.46. This represents a 12.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $61,730.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,318.26. This represents a 3.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ES. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.45.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $60.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $54.75 and a 1-year high of $69.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.12.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 10.99%. Equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.7525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 130.30%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

