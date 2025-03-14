Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Sells 482 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD cut its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Charles A. Blixt acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.25 per share, for a total transaction of $75,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,611.50. This trade represents a 5.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.94 per share, for a total transaction of $182,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,181.64. This trade represents a 12.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $48.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $107.50.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LW. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lamb Weston to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LW

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.