insurance (INSURANCE) Price Up 8.8% This Week

insurance (INSURANCE) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. One insurance token can currently be purchased for about $34.84 or 0.00041872 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, insurance has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. insurance has a total market cap of $651.59 million and $34,281.86 worth of insurance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

insurance Token Profile

insurance’s genesis date was September 29th, 2024. insurance’s total supply is 98,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 tokens. insurance’s official message board is insurance.game/blog. The official website for insurance is insurance.game. insurance’s official Twitter account is @insurance0game.

insurance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “insurance (INSURANCE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. insurance has a current supply of 98,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of insurance is 35.08462538 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $32,600.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://Insurance.game.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as insurance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire insurance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy insurance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

