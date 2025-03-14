Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Stake Reduced by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD reduced its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,229,017 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 287,649 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $20,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Itaú Unibanco Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of ITUB stock opened at $5.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.34. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $7.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Itaú Unibanco Increases Dividend

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 19.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is 2.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITUB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Itaú Unibanco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. HSBC upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.80 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Itaú Unibanco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Itaú Unibanco

About Itaú Unibanco

(Free Report)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.