Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Buys 921 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.1% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Postrock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $9,002,000. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 7,532 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Finally, King Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 74,874 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $23,663,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $327.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $337.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.70 and a 1 year high of $366.54.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 33,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.77, for a total value of $11,801,589.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,789,689.82. The trade was a 47.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total value of $3,129,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 537 shares in the company, valued at $194,931. This represents a 94.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,505 shares of company stock worth $22,290,507 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Visa from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Visa from $361.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Visa from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Visa from $346.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.96.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

