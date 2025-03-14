Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Trading 5% Higher – Still a Buy?

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 241 ($3.12) and last traded at GBX 234.20 ($3.03). 7,789,760 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 167% from the average session volume of 2,919,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 223 ($2.89).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HOC. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 210 ($2.72) to GBX 200 ($2.59) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.89) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.69) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Hochschild Mining to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.50) price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hochschild Mining has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 273 ($3.54).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.91, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 196.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 202.68.

We are a leading underground precious metals producer focusing on high grade silver and gold deposits, with over 50 years’ operating experience in the Americas.

We currently operate three underground mines, two located in southern Peru and one in southern Argentina. All of our underground operations are epithermal vein mines and the principal mining method used is cut and fill.

