Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Down 1.8% – Should You Sell?

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $677.99 and last traded at $668.25. Approximately 110,467 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 621,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $680.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $940.00 to $759.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,195.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,110.00 to $1,070.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $565.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $973.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $72.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $695.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $840.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $11.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 625.5% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 59,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,382,000 after buying an additional 51,162 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,479.1% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 12,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

