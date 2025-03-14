Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 95.6% from the February 13th total of 6,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DIFTY traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.88. 895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,012. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.02. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $24.69 and a 1 year high of $32.80.

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Daito Trust Construction Co,Ltd. designs, constructs, and rents apartments and condominiums in Japan. It operates through three segments: Construction, Real Estate, and Finance. The company design and construct rental housing and other structure construction; ironwork and construction; building management and renovation, and whole building leasing; rental housing tenant guarantor services; advertising; and LP gas supply businesses.

