Nxu, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXU) Short Interest Down 96.5% in February

Nxu, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 283,800 shares, a decrease of 96.5% from the February 13th total of 8,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NXU Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXU traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.25. 1,166,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,344,515. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.36. NXU has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $2.25.

About NXU

Nxu, Inc, formerly known as Atlis Motor Vehicles, is a US-owned technology company manufacturing innovative battery cells and battery packs, for use in advanced energy storage systems and megawatt charging stations.

