Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Stock Position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 897.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 69,786 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $6,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Bunge Global in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Bunge Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bunge Global by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global Stock Performance

Shares of BG stock opened at $73.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.12. Bunge Global SA has a 52 week low of $67.40 and a 52 week high of $114.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.17). Bunge Global had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 2.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Bunge Global from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Bunge Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Bunge Global from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bunge Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Bunge Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

